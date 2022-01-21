Mitchell, 27, left Hartlepool United this week after failing to reach terms on a new deal at the Suit Direct Stadium following the expiry of his contract earlier this month.

The goalkeeper joined Pools in the summer from Derby County on a short term deal but was unable to force his way into the plans of Graeme Lee or Dave Challinor this season with the ex-Newcastle United man largely limited to appearances in cup competitions.

Speaking after Pools’ goalless draw with Carlisle United in midweek, Lee revealed Mitchell would not be returning to the Suit Direct Stadium before the club confirmed his exit on Wednesday.

Jonathan Mitchell has completed a move to Doncaster Rovers following his Hartlepool United exit. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I don’t think Jonathan will be coming back,” Lee said after Pools drew 0-0 at Brunton Park.

“We spoke to him about giving him [a new deal] and we offered him something but obviously it didn’t suit him so we’re speaking to other keepers.”

Lee has suggested Pools are in the market for a new goalkeeper to challenge current No1 Ben Killip with youngster Patrick Boyes the only other goalkeeper registered in the first team squad.

Mitchell, who spent last season on-loan in League One with Northampton Town, has signed an 18-month deal at the Eco Power Stadium and becomes Gary McSheffrey’s fourth signing of the January transfer window.

Rovers are currently bottom of the League One table 11 points adrift of safety.

Mitchell left the Magpies in 2014 and has enjoyed loan spells with Luton Town, Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Macclesfield before his exit from Derby last summer.

