Pools’ cup adventure finally came to an end with Graeme Lee’s side going down 2-0 to Premier League Palace but defender Odusina was satisfied with his side’s performance on the day and believes there are lots of positives to take into the remainder of the campaign beginning with tonight’s League Two clash with Barrow.

Pools still have plenty to play for in the final few months of the season as they look to solidify their spot in the Football League following last year's promotion.

The club have enjoyed a memorable FA Cup run but also remain just one victory away from a trip back to the capital and to Wembley Stadium in the Papa John’s Trophy with Lee’s side set to face Rotherham United in the semi-final next month.

It was a special occasion for Timi Odusina as he went up against Crystal Palace for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

“I think if we perform the way we did in the second half on Tuesday we’ll give ourselves a right chance,” said Odusina.

“We’ve got to take that into the league and we’re still only one game from Wembley as well so, again, if we perform like we did here in the semi-final I think we’ve got every chance.

“So we can use this as a stepping stone for the rest of the season.”

Saturday’s trip to Selhurst Park had an added meaning to Odusina as he returned to his hometown and while the 22-year-old was disappointed Pools exited the competition, he was able to return to the North East safe in the knowledge both he and his teammates had done themselves proud.

Timi Odusina has enjoyed a successful run in the Hartlepool United starting line-up under Graeme Lee. Picture by FRANK REID.

“I loved every second of it. Seeing your friends and family in the stands, playing against top class players, it was a learning experience,” he said.

“I wanted to play and I wanted to do everyone proud. Literally growing up around the corner, and being away from home for so long, is something obviously now I can cherish and will stay with me forever.

“The second half performance was good but conceding two goals the way that we did, you can’t do that against a Premier League team, but all in all we done ourselves proud.”

Odusina has enjoyed a hugely successful run in the starting XI since Lee’s arrival in December. The Croydon-born defender had been in and out of the line-up as he struggled to cement his place under previous manager Dave Challinor.

But the former Norwich City man has grasped his opportunity with both hands in recent months and has been a standout performer for Pools in that time, bestowing the manager’s faith in him.

“I put it down to the gaffer showing a bit of trust in me I think,” said Odusina.

“It’s hard to gain consistency when you’re in one game and out the other but when someone comes in and shows you trust and you put together a run of games I think you can see what happens.

“You start to become more confident. I’ve played 13 or 14 in a row, that’s the most I’ve played in a row since I’ve been here.

“So it’s largely down to the gaffer showing trust in me and me showing what I’m able to do.”

