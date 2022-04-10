Bogle ended a run of eight games without a goal when he found the back of the net midway through the second half at the New Lawn Stadium as Pools earned a point against Forest Green Rovers.

Having enjoyed a fine start to his career at the Suit Direct Stadium, the former Portsmouth, Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic striker has found himself struggling for form in front of goal in recent weeks with Pools winning just one of their last seven games.

Bogle has admitted the transition from his time at Doncaster Rovers, where the 29-year-old played only a bit part role in League One this season, to featuring regularly for 90 minutes with Pools has been challenging lately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Omar Bogle scored his fifth goal for Hartlepool United as Graeme Lee's side earn a draw at Forest Green Rovers. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

And Graeme Lee had suggested he was going to sit down with his striker this week to iron out a few things in Bogle’s game and it seems to have paid off as Pools’ marquee signing in January grabbed his fifth goal since joining the club.

Bogle was picked out in the area by an excellent assist from midfielder Tom Crawford and was able to guide the ball between the legs of Jordan Moore-Taylor and beyond Luke McGee to level things up for what would eventually earn Pools a solid point on the road.

“At first I didn’t think Crawfs was going to play it to me and then I saw Carvs and I was going to square it first time but then I took the touch and just slotted it between the defenders legs and it’s gone in,” said Bogle.

“I do that finish a lot in those positions. I just aim for the defenders legs because you know they’re going to stretch so I try to go through his legs and basically the keeper can’t see it then so anything can happen.

Omar Bogle ended a run of eight games without a goal by scoring the equaliser against Forest Green Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I always want to score goals,” he added.

“I’d gone a few games without scoring but now it’s just about as a team we finish the season as strong as possible and individually I finish it as strong as possible with as many goals as I can and take that momentum into next season.”

But despite returning to the scoresheet, Bogle was a little disappointed Pools did not come away from the game with all three points against the League Two leaders.

Lee’s side might have snatched victory in the closing stages when Joe Grey went clear before dragging an effort agonisingly wide.

“We needed a reaction [from the Salford game] and a few performances before that we needed a reaction,” said Bogle.

“We needed to give these supporters something to scream about. They've made the trip down here and supported us so we had to give them a performance and just graft which we did.

“We’ve all seen how good they are. They are where they are for a reason and we’re probably a little disappointed we didn’t get the win.