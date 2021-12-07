Former Sunderland striker Goodman was speaking on the latest edition of the EFL podcast and addressed the appointment of the former Pools and Sheffield Wednesday defender.

“He’s done good work at the academy at Middlesbrough has Graeme. And he’s Hartlepool through and through,” said the 55-year-old.

“It was a shock for Hartlepool when Dave Challinor elected to leave, you suspect that finance was a defining factor.

Don Goodman was speaking on the latest edition of the EFL podcast. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“They took their time to come to Graeme Lee, they interviewed lots of people. He knows the fabric of the club, he knows the fans. I wish Graeme all the very best, it’s a good football club.”

Lee began his tenure as Pools boss with a standout win over League One side Lincoln City on Saturday and will take charge of his first league game when Rochdale visit the Suit Direct Stadium on Wednesday.

