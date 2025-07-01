Four Football League players on trial at Hartlepool United

The Hartlepool Mail understands that Adam Richardson, Jake Hull, Ben Williams and Josh Harrop are all currently on trial at Hartlepool United. Picture by Frank Reid.

The Hartlepool Mail understands that Adam Richardson, Jake Hull, Ben Williams and Josh Harrop are all currently on trial at Hartlepool United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young goalkeeper Richardson has been on the books of Sunderland since he was eight and has received England call-ups up to under-18 level. He gained senior experience on loan at Hebburn Town, although he lost his place in the Hornets side after struggling to settle, and Blyth Spartans last season.

Defender Jake Hull is a face that will be familiar to many Pools fans having spent time on loan at Victoria Park in 2022, making seven appearances. The towering centre-half's contract at Rotherham expires this summer; once considered a big prospect in South Yorkshire, the 23-year-old has struggled to make his mark at the New York Stadium and has spent time out on loan at the likes of Matlock, Guiseley, Boston United and Buxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left-back Ben Williams is also training with Pools following a spell at Carlisle. The Welshman made 11 appearances for the Cumbrians but has been without a club since his short-term deal expired in December. The left-back does possess decent Football League experience having made 41 appearances for Barnsley and 77 appearances for Cheltenham.

Attacking-midfielder Josh Harrop is also understood to be on trial at Victoria Park. Having come through the ranks at Manchester United, Harrop went on to make 95 appearances for Preston North End and has since turned out for the likes of Ipswich, Fleetwood and Northampton. Most recently, he spent a brief spell at Cheltenham, making 13 appearances. The 29-year-old has been without a club since his departure in April 2024.

A number of young players are also understood to be training with Pools this summer, including Joe Aungiers, who impressed in pre-season last year, goalkeepers Ben Taylor and Harry Conyard as well as Kian Foreman, who made his senior debut against Tamworth in the FA Trophy last December, and Alex Pavan.