From a Manchester United youth product to a Premier League winner: NINE free agents Middlesbrough could still sign

The transfer window has slammed shut but there are still plenty of players who don’t have a club following the start of the new EFL season.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 11:45

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate has admitted his squad remains thin following this summer’s business and that a flux of injuries could be problematic. We’ve identified nine free agents who Boro could still sign to bolster their options this season. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see them:

1. Alan Hutton

The experienced right-back, 34, has already been linked with Boro this summer and is still without a club after leaving Aston Villa at the end of last season.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Josh McEachran

It seems ages ago since the midfielder, now 26, played for Boro on loan during the 2012/13 season. McEachran made 24 Championship appearances for Brentford last season.

Photo: Warren Little

3. Pawel Wszolek

Predominantly on the right wing, Wszolek made 38 Championship appearances for QPR last season and scored against Boro at Loftus Road.

Photo: Christopher Lee

4. Danny Simpson

Another seasoned right-back who is looking for a new club. It's an area where Boro still appear short. The 32-year-old remarkably won the Premier League with Leicester in 2016.

Photo: David Rogers

