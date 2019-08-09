Middlesbrough were linked with a move for Liverpool winger Ryan Kent who went out on loan to Rangers last season.

From Nahki Wells to Mohamed Elyounoussi: 18 players who were linked with Middlesbrough this summer and what happened to them

After months of speculation and time researching potential new signings, the transfer window is finally over for Middlesbrough and their Championship rivals.

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 09:17

The Teessiders made four new signings during the window, as goalkeeper Tomas Mejias, Marcus Browne, Marc Bola and Anfernee Dijksteel all signed for the club. But what happened to all those players who were linked with a move to the North East? We look back at some of the reported Boro targets from this summer and where they ended up.

1. Jamal Lowe

The pacey winger was linked with several Championship clubs before finally completing a permanent move from Portsmouth to Wigan.

2. Josh Koroma

After helping Leyton Orient win promotion from the National League, the 20-year-old striker signed for Huddersfield in June.

3. Sheraldo Becker

A player who was tipped to address Boro's lack of pace in wide areas. However, after weeks of speculation, Becker joined Bundesliga side FC Union Berlin from Dutch club ADO Den Haag.

4. Tom Bayliss

The young midfielder, 20, broke in to Coventry's first team last season and signed for Championship club Preston after weeks of speculation.

