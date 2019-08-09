From Nahki Wells to Mohamed Elyounoussi: 18 players who were linked with Middlesbrough this summer and what happened to them
After months of speculation and time researching potential new signings, the transfer window is finally over for Middlesbrough and their Championship rivals.
By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 09:17
The Teessiders made four new signings during the window, as goalkeeper Tomas Mejias, Marcus Browne, Marc Bola and Anfernee Dijksteel all signed for the club. But what happened to all those players who were linked with a move to the North East? We look back at some of the reported Boro targets from this summer and where they ended up.