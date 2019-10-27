Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 11 Championship goals this season.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men after goalkeeper Marek Rodak was sent off with just 17 minutes on the clock, yet Boro failed to capitalise.

Despite seeing less of the ball, Fulham occasionally caused problems on the counter attack, with their best chance falling to Mitrovic who headed over midway through the second half.

“It was a tough game,” the Serbian frontman told the Mail after the match. “We played 73 minutes with a player less. Middlesbrough had a couple of chances but I think we had the better chances.

“We should have scored in the end and I think we deserved to win and deserved three points in the end.”

Mitrovic is the Championship’s top scorer with 11 league goals this season and netted a hat-trick against Luton on Wednesday night.

Understandably, the 25-year-old was disappointed he couldn’t add to his tally at the Riverside, but praised his team-mates for digging in.

"Really disappointed,” said Mitrovic when asked about the header he missed. “I should score. It was a great cross from (Joe) Bryan and I don’t know how I missed it but that’s what happens, sometimes everything goes in sometimes not.