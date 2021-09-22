The Grecians sit one place above Challinor’s men, fifth in the League Two table, by virtue of goal difference and the Pools boss knows his side are in for a tough afternoon as they look to continue their remarkable 100% home record in the league.

To Exeter’s credit, they have lost just one of four encounters on the road so far this season and head into Saturday’s fixture with back-to-back wins after a 2-0 success over Sutton United complemented a comprehensive 4-0 win at Scunthorpe United a fortnight ago.

And Challinor knows his side will have to improve on their recent performances if they are to take all three points.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor expecting a tough test against Exeter City in their upcoming League Two clash (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It will be full steam ahead to Exeter but it’s a tough game,” he told The Mail.

“We played against them previously in the FA Cup but they had a really good result at the weekend and they’re on a good run, a good goalscoring run, where they’re scoring goals at one end and not conceding at the other.

“It will be a really stern test and we’ve just got to get our bits right. Our last three performances haven’t been the best and we’ve got a win, a draw and a loss out of them but it could have quite easily been different.

“I’m a big believer in performances being able to get the outcomes you want in the main so we’ve got to focus on ourselves and how we can beat Exeter and keep that record going at home.”

