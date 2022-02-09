But it’s not just this season's cup heroics which Liddle holds immense pride in.

Liddle is a cult figure at the Suit Direct Stadium having made well over 300 appearances for the club across two spells.

The 35-year-old has enjoyed much success in the blue and white but admits it is the family nature of the club that continues to appeal to him.

Gary Liddle captained Hartlepool United in their FA Cup fourth round tie at Crystal Palace. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

“They’re the club that gave me my opportunity, coming here at 19-years of age and staying for four or five years. It was a really family orientated football club and still is,” said Liddle.

“You still see some of the fans from back then who are still coming to this day, a little bit older, but it’s a club whose fanbase stick with the team and the club through thick and thin and they’ve shown that in their droves.”

Although Liddle was unable to help guide his side to history at the weekend in making it to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time ever, the defender admits the journey the club has been on in recent years to where they are at now is what makes him most proud.

The Pools defender has played in many big games throughout his career and enjoyed a number of special moments.

In 2013, when at Notts County, Liddle was able to share the walk out of a League Cup tie alongside Steven Gerrard at Anfield, but it is the story of Pools which continues to stick with him.

“I've been lucky enough to play in some big games, not only at Hartlepool, but throughout my career,” said Liddle.

“[But] it’s not only the last 12 months. The last five, six, seven years has been really tough for this football club, both on the field and off the field.

“Stuff that the chairman, having took over, is probably still picking up the pieces to a little bit.

“It was kept alive through the fans a few years ago and they haven’t had too many good times, taking Bristol out of the equation.

“It’s a wonderful football club and the fans deserve [success] that’s for sure.”

