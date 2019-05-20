Gavan Holohan reveals his Hartlepool United targets after penning new contract

Gavan Holohan is targeting a National League promotion push after committing his future to Hartlepool United.

The midfielder, who joined Pools on a short-term basis earlier this year, has now penned a new deal keeping at the Super 6 Stadium for the 2019/20 season.

His offer of fresh terms came after a fine end to the season, in which Holahan established himself as a mainstay in Pools' engine room with a number of dynamic performances.

And having had to bide his time before being handed an opportunity by Craig Hignett, the 27-year-old is now aiming to make his mark in the new campaign.

“I’m delighted to get it done now and I can enjoy the summer and look forward to pre-season,” said Holohan, speaking to Pools' official website.

“I was keen to get things sorted here because I got a real taste for it last season, albeit I was only here a short period I got a taste for the Club and really wanted to stay.

“I knew I had the ability to come and do well so it was just about biding my time and waiting for an opportunity and luckily I did pretty well so I was pleased with that and now I want to kick-on for next season.

“I really want to get a good pre-season under my belt now.

"It was difficult coming in mid-season; I didn’t get here until February so I am looking forward to pre-season and really pressing on.

“My target is to break in to the team, keep my place in there and make as much of an impact as I can to help this club have a successful season.”

And Holohan is well aware of the task at hand, as Pools look to improve on a 17th-place finish last time out.

Indeed, the midfielder is eyeing a push towards the National League summit as Hignett's side aim for a return to the EFL.

“It’s a big year for the Club and I think everybody knows that the aim is get promoted,” he added.

“We have to look to come back and have a good pre-season and then hit the ground running when it all kicks-off again.

“I think there was plenty of positivity after the way the season ended so hopefully we can take that forward and, with the likes of Nicke signing and a few more hopefully too, we can have a strong squad.”