"We'll go there four games unbeaten and we'll try to take the game to them."

Hartlepool United's new first team coach Gavin Skelton insists Pools will not fear National League leaders York.

Alongside Anthony Limbrick, who has spent time working in the academies of Southampton and West Ham, coached the England under-17s and managed at home and abroad, Skelton forms part of a new look Pools coaching staff.

While veteran Lennie Lawrence, who turns 77 next month, will remain as manager until the end of the season, both Skelton and Limbrick have been brought in to add new ideas and a hands-on approach to Pools; indeed, neither man was born when Lawrence took on his first managerial role as caretaker at Plymouth in 1978.

Having spent most of his playing career in Scotland, making more than 200 appearances for Gretna, Skelton dipped his toe into management with brief spells at Queen of the South and Workington, although he resigned less than a week into his second stint at Borough Park.

He went on to become assistant manager at his hometown club Carlisle for the best part of five years, working closely with Paul Simpson as the Cumbrians staved off relegation to the National League before winning a remarkable promotion to League One the following season.

Now at Pools, Skelton is set for something of a baptism of fire as his new side travel to league leaders York.

The Minstermen are unbeaten in their last 11 National League games, have kept nine clean sheets in 16 matches so far this season and are the division's third highest scorers.

Yet Pools are beginning to build up a bit of momentum of their own and will travel to the York Community Stadium on a run of four league matches without defeat.

And Skelton insists that Pools will not fear their National league rivals as they look to make a positive start to life under the new coaching contingent.

"We're going to enjoy it and embrace it," he said.

"It's a good game to have - we've got a squad who are more than capable of dealing with situations like this.

"We'll give them the respect they deserve, they're top of the league.

"We'll go there four games unbeaten and we'll try to take the game to them."