'Give Darren Randolph the keys to the town': How Middlesbrough fans reacted to Reading win
Middlesbrough held on to a 1-0 lead against Reading on Saturday afternoon as Jonathan Woodgate recorded his second win as Boro head coach.
Woodgate thought his side deserved to take all three points but acknowledged goalkeeper Darren Randolph made a couple of important saves in the closing stages.
Boro supporters were quick to react on social media after the match, with many praising the Republic of Ireland shot-stopper.
Here are some of the comments:
@GaryNorman45: Had Clayton or Shotton as MOTM but Randolph stole it with two worldies
@smoggyontour86: Sitting back soaking pressure up and trying to counter does it remind you of a previous manager. Long way to go a very long way but we need to start performing better. Good 3 points tho. Randolph gets MOTM
@Boro_Breakdown: Give Darren Randolph the keys to the town
@Smithy_MFC84: Very big three points, much needed to give the home crowd some encouragement for the weeks and months ahead.A clean sheet as well, that’s four games unbeaten too.
@Jonny_Boro: Good effort today from the lads. We're not going up, there's a distinct lack of quality on the ball, but they've grafted and probably deserve that. Shotton, Fry, Randolph top notch.
@TeessiderUTB: Credit where credit due Shotton was superb. Fans got them over the line there. Jonny Woodgate red & white army.
@RossHunterUK: Jonny Woodgate. Absolute Boro LAD. Was a little unsure of this appointment at the start of the season but you can't deny his passion and his ambition. Keep it up woody UTB!
@ablemarrow: Good win. Decent performance. Mcnair is absolute boss and @RandzOfficial is the best keeper in this league, by 1000 miles.
@sinky72: Decent game although I thought we played better once we scored. 3 points pick up thanks largely to two world class saves from Randolph
@boroweasel: I hope we can go up just so people can see how good @RandzOfficial actually is #boro