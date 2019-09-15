'Give Darren Randolph the keys to the town': How Middlesbrough fans reacted to Reading win

Middlesbrough held on to a 1-0 lead against Reading on Saturday afternoon as Jonathan Woodgate recorded his second win as Boro head coach.

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 07:40 am

Woodgate thought his side deserved to take all three points but acknowledged goalkeeper Darren Randolph made a couple of important saves in the closing stages.

Boro supporters were quick to react on social media after the match, with many praising the Republic of Ireland shot-stopper.

Here are some of the comments:

@GaryNorman45: Had Clayton or Shotton as MOTM but Randolph stole it with two worldies

@smoggyontour86: Sitting back soaking pressure up and trying to counter does it remind you of a previous manager. Long way to go a very long way but we need to start performing better. Good 3 points tho. Randolph gets MOTM

@Boro_Breakdown: Give Darren Randolph the keys to the town

@Smithy_MFC84: Very big three points, much needed to give the home crowd some encouragement for the weeks and months ahead.A clean sheet as well, that’s four games unbeaten too.

@Jonny_Boro: Good effort today from the lads. We're not going up, there's a distinct lack of quality on the ball, but they've grafted and probably deserve that. Shotton, Fry, Randolph top notch.

@TeessiderUTB: Credit where credit due Shotton was superb. Fans got them over the line there. Jonny Woodgate red & white army.

@RossHunterUK: Jonny Woodgate. Absolute Boro LAD. Was a little unsure of this appointment at the start of the season but you can't deny his passion and his ambition. Keep it up woody UTB!

@ablemarrow: Good win. Decent performance. Mcnair is absolute boss and @RandzOfficial is the best keeper in this league, by 1000 miles.

@sinky72: Decent game although I thought we played better once we scored. 3 points pick up thanks largely to two world class saves from Randolph

@boroweasel: I hope we can go up just so people can see how good @RandzOfficial actually is #boro