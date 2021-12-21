There are over 550 appearances between Pools’ managerial duo with another 444 if you add in first team coach Antony Sweeney’s history with the club as a player before his two spells as interim manager with ex-goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos also forming part of the backroom staff at the Suit Direct Stadium.

It means there is more than enough experience to know what it takes to represent Hartlepool on the pitch and around the training ground, something which manager Lee believes can only benefit the team.

And while Lee has had plenty to deal with since his arrival at the beginning of the month with four games across three competitions before Pools’ trip to Colchester United was postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the squad, he admits he is still receiving messages of support from those who he used to share the Suit Direct Stadium pitch with.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Lee and Michael Nelson have enjoyed a positive start to their tenure at Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

“I’ve had messages and well-wishes from the majority of ex-players from the club - it’s nice,” said Lee.

“Like I said to Micky [Nelson], it would be good to get a few of these people down.

“These people, and everyone who has played for the club, I know from my experience, they all love the club.

“It is a special club. The atmosphere is here, the team spirit is here - which makes people friends for life.

Dimi Konstantopoulos returned to Hartlepool United as part of the coaching team in the summer. Picture by FRANK REID

“All of us have had well-wishes and support from the lads.”

Having that kind of experience and goodwill around the club, whether it be in some form of training ground capacity, or even as a guest on a Saturday afternoon, is something which Lee is keen to utilise in order to rekindle some of the memories both he and Nelson had when they wore the blue and white of Pools during their playing careers.

Lee spent eight years with the club having started out as a trainee and his departure in 2003 coincided with Nelson’s arrival from Bury.

The defender would become part of arguably Pools’ most successful squad, guiding the club to the League One play-off in 2005. It was a rich part of the clubs history.

“For me when I first came in, it was always a dogfight and a relegation battle to when Chris [Turner] came in and all of a sudden, it was playoffs, playoffs and promotion at that time.

“Then the club kicked on and for another couple of seasons, and it was playoffs and playoffs again,” said Lee.

“We had the right people in, the right lads, the team spirit was massive for us at that time and that’s proven with how everyone is so close even now, we [still] message and speak to each other.

“That’s something you try to replicate if you can. I look around the group of lads, they’re a good bunch of lads so it’s my job to try and get the best out of them.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.