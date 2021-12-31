Pools welcome the Latics to the Suit Direct Stadium on New Year’s Day looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-2 defeat at Mansfield Town on Boxing Day where Lee’s side held a two goal lead early in the second half before the Stags staged an 11 minute turnaround.

Pools were hoping to have the opportunity to bounce back from that defeat in Nottinghamshire in midweek but their game with Tranmere Rovers became the latest to be postponed due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Whites squad earlier in the week.

It means Pools arrive into the new year sitting 15th in the League Two table ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Oldham who sit at the bottom of the league.

Graeme Lee reveals fresh COVID-19 concerns for Hartlepool United ahead of New Year's Day clash with Oldham Athletic. Picture by FRANK REID

But that’s only if Pools suffer no further COVID-19 outbreak within their squad with Lee revealing there are one or two new cases in recent days.

“We’ve got a few. So we’re having to manage it,” said Lee.

“You’re coming in each day and you’re doing your tests and just hoping that there’s no more.

“We’re taking all the precautions you have to take but it’s out of our hands. Each day the lads will come in and do their tests and hopefully, fingers crossed, we’ll do them again this morning and everyone will be on the training field.”

Should the Pools squad test negative today then the match with Oldham at the Suit Direct Stadium should go ahead following the changing in the EFL protocol with regards to testing on a matchday no longer being required, something which Lee is pleased to see happen.

“You do all your prep and obviously you want the game to go ahead. But we have to be cautious about the safety of everyone either coming to the game or in the game,” said Lee.

“Everyone wants the games to be going ahead. We’re doing all the precautions that we can. We’re following the guidelines and hopefully we’ll get the fixture ahead.”

