Hartlepool United have fallen victim to their second postponed game in as many weeks after it was revealed their League Two meeting with Tranmere Rovers at the Suit Direct Stadium would no longer take place on Wednesday following a number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Tranmere squad.

Pools have had similar experience themselves after their match with Colchester United was postponed a week before Christmas with a number of Lee’s side testing positive but the Pools boss believes his players are reacting to the situation well and getting on with things as best they can in challenging circumstances.

“The lads have been great. They’ve just got on with it. It’s not new to them all with where they've come from last season,” said Lee.

Graeme Lee believes the mood in the Hartlepool United camp remains high despite football's COVID-19 uncertainty. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We’ve got everything in place [here]. They come in and they’re reporting anything, they’re getting tested to make sure they’re all clear and then we’re trying to get them on the grass as soon as we can. The time on the grass is the main thing.

“Obviously the uncertainty is hard, it’s difficult for us all, but we’ll concentrate on everything we can do on the field with the lads and hopefully the rest can sort itself out.”

The postponement with Tranmere means Pools will not feature again until New Year’s Day where they are set to welcome Oldham Athletic to the Suit Direct Stadium.

