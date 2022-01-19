Daly returned to parent club Huddersfield Town on Monday with the Championship side citing injuries within their squad as the reason behind the decision to recall the 20-year-old who has impressed at Hartlepool United this season.

And it is for that reason why several within Pools will have been shocked to learn just hours before Lee’s side took on Carlisle United in League Two, Daly had been confirmed as Bradford City’s new signing on-loan from the Terriers.

Daly scored seven goals for Pools in 27 appearances across all competitions and will be a miss for Lee over the remainder of the season and the Pools boss revealed after his side’s goalless draw with Carlisle he will be looking to strengthen in the final third as a result.

“We want to try and bring in some more attacking players. We’ve created chances and got into areas we just need to finish them off and if we can add a little bit more quality in those areas then brilliant,” said Lee.

Still, the decision from Huddersfield to recall the midfielder and cite injuries, only to send Daly back out on-loan in League Two seems a peculiar one.

But the Pools boss admitted there was always a possibility the youngster could go back to the John Smith’s Stadium.

“The initial call [we got] was that they were calling him back because they had a slight injury problem.

“They did say if they bring in a new player he’ll go out and there is an inquest going on about bringing in a new player so I didn't know if he was going back out.

“They spoke to me when I first came into the job that if a League One club comes in then he’d go back and they’d move him up.

“He played in a game at Huddersfield in front of their manager and I think the manager said he wasn’t quite ready for them yet so he’s allowed him to go back out on-loan.

“They’ve probably assessed the situation and thought he wasn’t playing enough in the last few weeks.

“All other clubs will probably ring and say he’ll definitely play for them if he goes there. Will he play every week? I don’t know. That’s football.

“They’ll have people in their ears and if they feel as though going to Bradford was better for him then that’s what they’ve done.”

And despite Lee’s acknowledgement of seeking further recruits in the final third, the Pools boss conceded Daly will be a miss at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“I didn’t want him to go. I was happy for him to stay. I think on a night like that he was probably the sort of player we were crying out for to come on and impact the game.

“We know what he's got and what he can offer. He scores goals in certain areas.

“His performances in cup games were fantastic and I just wanted him to replicate them performances in the league and that was his challenge.”

