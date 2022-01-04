The Pools boss is yet to make a signing in the opening days of the transfer window but will perhaps now feel the need to after the news of loan strikers Will Goodwin and Tyler Burey returning to their parent clubs over the weekend.

Burey featured in Pools’ goalless draw with Oldham Athletic on New Year’s Day and there had been a lot of excitement surrounding the 20-year-old’s return to the Suit Direct Stadium last month.

But following a COVID-19 outbreak among Burey’s parent club Millwall, the Championship side have taken the option to recall the winger this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Lee discusses transfer pressure at Hartlepool United Picture by FRANK REID

“Unfortunately Millwall told us [Friday] they would be calling him back,” said Lee.

“We wanted to keep him, tried to, but they are low on numbers and wanted to take him back and assess the situation.

"If it changes in the next few weeks, can we bring him back? Hopefully they will keep us updated with the situation over the next few weeks."

Lee remains calm about the position he finds himself in however and when asked whether he feels pressure on the transfer front this month he highlighted the club’s desire to move forward.

Hartlepool United suffered a blow with the news Tyler Burey would be returning to parent club Millwall this month (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I think it’s just as a club we want to show that we’re ambitious and that we want to move forward,” he explained to The Mail.

“But like I keep saying all of the time, if we’re going to bring players in we’re going to bring players in who are going to improve us on the pitch. So it’s about bringing the right players in.

“The lads at the moment are giving everything they can on the pitch and giving everything on the training field which is fantastic,” Lee added.

“So we just want to try and add to that and bring the right personalities, not just the right players but lads who are going to impact the changing room in a positive way as well.”

Lee has insisted discussions are ongoing with a number of clubs across the country, including former side Middlesbrough, but supporters may have to continue to be a little more patient as clubs weigh up their squads due to the impact of COVID-19.

And while Lee understands the supporters' desire for an early breakthrough in the transfer window, the Pools boss remains confident deals can be struck.

“Hopefully [we can make a breakthrough] but transfers, we all say we want to do it as early as possible but there’s lots of conversations to be had and lots of things that could get in the way,” said Lee.

“But we’re progressive all the time. We’re on the phone, we’re speaking all the time.

“We’re watching different clubs all the time. So things are moving, it's just everyone probably wants things to move faster.

“But we are moving forward with things and it’s getting the right ones in.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.