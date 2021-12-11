Graeme Lee admitted he was ‘frustrated’ following the game but was happy with his side’s application and effort on a wet and windy afternoon at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Speaking post-match, Lee said: “You want to win the game. You’re frustrated when you don’t perform how you want to perform. Conditions didn’t help and Scunthorpe, the way they play, they upset you.

"They fill the middle of the pitch and make it hard to play against but that’s working for them in the sense they’re starting to pick some points up.

Graham Lee was left frustrated following Hartlepool's stalemate with Scunthorpe United (Picture by FRANK REID)

Lee continued: “At half-time we spoke about the last five minutes of the first-half was the best we played.

"I don’t think we won enough first-balls, we didn’t move the ball in distances too far from each other so when we got hold of the ball, in those last five minutes we popped the ball around, got in some good areas and hopefully, that’s how we were going to go into the second-half.

"It doesn’t always work out and we probably could have done with a few extra minutes of the first-half to work to our plan.

"But you look at where we were with five losses, we then pick up a draw and a win this week and then at the game today, the lads dug in, they grinded and yeah it wasn’t the prettiest, but they didn’t concede and we gave everything we could.

Pools captain Nicky Featherstone in action against Scunthorpe United (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"We lacked a little bit of quality or decision making at times, but they’re all working for each other.

"We’re doing and trying the right things, it’s just about getting that all on the pitch at the same time.”

Pools twice felt like they should have been given a penalty by referee Robert Lewis for fouls on Mark Cullen, however, on both occasions, their protests were met with silence from the official. And whilst Lee shares the view that his side could have been given two spot-kicks, he is ruing his side’s inability to make their opportunities in front of goal count.

"You’re wrapped up in the game but you look back at those decisions, especially the second one, it looked quite clear cut.

"But the ref didn’t give it and we can’t be relying on them decisions, we got some opportunities throughout the game and we just rushed that final pass.

"I think Joe Grey got in a great position late on but he tries to pick a pass early rather than drive in the box and I think if he drives into the box, he commits a player and it becomes a much better chance to score.

"So those little details are what we have to do better.”

Today’s draw ended a run of three wins in a row for Pools, a result which Lee is disappointed with as he wanted to see his side send the fans home with a win:

"When the fans are like they were today, my only thing is I wish we could have give them a little more to go off with.

"They’re giving everything, we’re giving everything on the pitch, it would have been nice to give them a bit more to cheer.”

