Graeme Lee gives an update on where he thinks his Hartlepool United squad are in the transfer market after Bristol Rovers defeat
Graeme Lee believes his Hartlepool United side are ‘not a million miles’ away from where they want to be when it comes to strengthening his squad.
Lee was left scratching his head as Pools somehow came out on the wrong side of a 2-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers despite dominating for large spells throughout the game.
Pools spurned a number of opportunities to take the lead before Aaron Collins punished Lee’s side three minutes from time with an instinctive finish from inside the area to capitalise on a loose ball.
Jamie Sterry was shown a red car deep into stoppage time for bringing Collins down just outside the area before Antony Evans hammered home the freekick to rub salt into the wounds for Pools.
Lee handed a debut to new signing Marcus Carver from the start and also brought on defender Jake Hull late in the game for his debut and the Pools boss believes he’s not too far away from where he wants to be in the transfer market.
Speaking after the defeat at the Memorial Stadium Lee told The Mail: “We are speaking [to clubs] but my main focus has been this game. Then we’ll be looking again.
“There’s calls have been made, there’s calls will be getting made, we’ve had calls today which I’ve had to ignore because I'm trying to concentrate on the game.
“The performances are exactly what we want. You’re looking at the team and you’re looking at areas but you look at performances and think we’re not a million miles off where we want to be.
“We will try and add but only if it’s the right one.”