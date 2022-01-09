Ferguson put in a standout performance both in defence and attack as Pools moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 13 years.

Ferguson grabbed Pools’ equaliser three minutes into the second half cutting in from the left hand side and firing right footed at goal from the edge of the area.

The fact his strike took a slight deflection to wrong-foot Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw will not have mattered to Ferguson who wheeled away in celebration against his former club.

David Ferguson put in a man of the match display against his former club Blackpool in the FA Cup. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Substitute Joe Grey grabbed the winner just after the hour but Ferguson continued to put in a remarkable display at the back as the Championship side pressed for a late equaliser to force extra-time.

“The goal was fantastic but I thought his defensive display in the second half was the best he’s been,” said Lee.

“One thing we worried about sometimes with Fergie was his defensive side but he defended fantastically. His performance in the second half was the biggest pleasing thing for me

“I was pleased with the way we worked the ball [for the goal], it's one of the things we’ve been working on,” Lee added.

“We’ve been saying don’t just put crosses in for the sake of it, if it’s not on, work the ball and try and switch it and we did that.”

