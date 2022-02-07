The Pools boss stood in awe of the travelling band of supporters at Selhurst Park after their 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace with fans celebrating their success of making it to this stage of the competition.

Lee and his team soaked up the atmosphere and the Pools boss has admitted he didn’t want to leave the pitch as the fans serenaded their heroes.

“It was special. I didn’t want to leave. I don’t think the fans wanted us to leave,” said Lee.

“The cup runs have been fantastic but those moments [are special].

“My family were in the second or third row up. I could see them singing and enjoying the moment and they’re special moments.

“We want more of that and want to give the fans more of that. That’s what our focus is on in the league now.”

Pools contested their fourth round tie in front of a sellout crowd at Selhurst Park with the Eagles fans playing their part in the atmosphere throughout the day.

“The crowd was immense throughout,” said Lee.

“I think when we lifted our tempo they lifted their noise and that continued.

“The noise at the end of the game was absolutely immense. I think everyone deserved that moment.

“The fans, us, I think everyone was just celebrating as if to say ‘alright, we’re disappointed we’ve lost, but what a run we’ve had’ and we’ve got to take that now to the league, especially the second half.”

