Pools had a dramatic end to the window securing late deals for Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic and Hartlepool native Bryn Morris from Burton Albion.

Those two signings took Lee’s tally up to seven incomings over January with strikers Marcus Carver and Omar Bogle, defender Jake Hull and midfielders Isaac Fletcher and Joe White all signing at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Those seven players have helped balance the squad with Pools having seen a number of outgoings including the deadline day exit of defender Luke Hendrie.

Graeme Lee is delighted with the business Hartlepool United have done in the January transfer window. Picture by FRANK REID

Hendrie insisted on the mutual termination of his contract in search of more regular game time having made just 11 appearances this season with the 27-year-old joining Bradford City.

Hendrie joins Tyler Burey, Will Goodwin, Eddy Jones and Matty Daly who all were recalled from their loan deals at the Suit Direct Stadium, with Jonathan Mitchell, Mike Fondop and Jake Lawlor also departing the club.

But with the window now slammed shut, Lee can concentrate on integrating his new players into the Pools squad ahead of a huge FA Cup fourth round tie with Crystal Palace this weekend.

“It’s been busy. We’ve had to be patient. We’ve waited for the ones we’ve wanted and not just brought in [for the sake of bringing players in],” said Lee.

“I’m delighted. I’ve just looked at my board with the squad and the names on it, there’s a smile on my face.

“Now it’s about getting to work and getting these players introduced to the rest of the lads and then hopefully getting the squad playing as a team.

“We wanted quality in the squad,” the Pools boss added.

“We want people to be fighting for their places. We want the squad where if someone gets injured or someone gets suspended we’re able to make sure when people come in and take that spot they’re going to be adding quality to the team and that’s what we've got.

“We have got a lot of players in certain areas but there’s a challenge now and it’s up to people to rise to this challenge and kick on.”

