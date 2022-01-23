Featherstone found a delightful equaliser for Pools 13 minutes from time after they fell behind thanks to a Luke Norris penalty midway through the second half.

Featherstone was on hand to place a stunning first-time effort into the top corner from the edge of the area, his fourth goal of the season, for Pools’ first league goal in 347 minutes since Boxing Day.

“Nicky Featherstone was fantastic. He makes us play. But we can’t just rely on Nicky to be the one who makes us play,” said Lee.

Nicky Featherstone scored his fourth goal of the season as Hartlepool United drew 1-1 with Stevenage. Picture by FRANK REID

“There’s got to be more responsibility throughout the pitch, especially in the final third.

“The goal was fantastic. The impact from Olufela [Olomola] coming on, he puts a low driven cross in and I think Joe Grey might have linked up and set it back and it’s a fantastic finish.

“If you want it to fall to somebody on the edge of the box I’m happy it’s Nicky Featherstone on the end of it.”

Featherstone has now scored Pools’ last two goals in League Two after a similarly composed finish at Mansfield Town on Boxing Day and manager Lee is keen for the rest of his squad to follow in his captain’s footsteps in finding the back of the net.

“Getting the goal was massive. Feaths has scored our last two league goals now so we need that to change even though I’ll accept him scoring goals all day long because they’re fantastic goals.

“But it needs to pick up, and it will.”

