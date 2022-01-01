Pools have had a six day break over the Christmas period after their game with Tranmere Rovers was postponed earlier in the week following a number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Tranmere squad.

And Pools boss Lee has admitted it was frustrating not to be able to get their Boxing Day defeat at Mansfield Town out of their system in midweek.

“It hasn’t left me yet the Mansfield game. So you want that next game,” said Lee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Lee is looking forward to a return to action as Hartlepool United take on Oldham Athletic. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

“We got the preparation done and unfortunately on the morning of the day before, as we were going into our final prep, we got the call to say it was off so it was disappointing.

“You’re thinking about the previous game, you want it out of the system and you’re doing all your work to try and go towards Tranmere then all of a sudden it gets pulled from you so it’s disappointing for us all.”

Pools are set to return to action this afternoon though as bottom-of-the-table Oldham arrive at the Suit Direct Stadium with Lee looking forward to taking to the home dugout once more.

“We all want an exciting time of the year. We’ve got a massive game where we’re going to be giving everything we can, it’s a tough test.

“We want to be on the pitch, we all want to get on the pitch. We’ve been doing the work from the Mansfield game and we’re all excited to get back on the pitch.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.