Holohan, a late substitute for Lee’s side, arrived unchallenged in the area to convert David Ferguson’s deep freekick and looked to have given Pools a point at Mansfield Town only for his goal to be ruled out for offside.

The controversial decision led to a number of protests from Pools players with the Irishman appearing to have timed his run well in the area.

As a result, it meant Lee would slip to his first defeat as Pools boss having watched his side throw away a two goal lead in 11 stirring second half minutes at the One Call Stadium.

Gavan Holohan was denied a late equaliser for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“I was baffled at first watching the goal. I saw Gav running across their defender which means he’s deeper than their defender.

“The linesman is the one who has given it but the feedback I’ve been given is that he was talking about the number 14 being in an offside position before the ball was taken,” Lee explained to BBC Tees.

“I’m not sure until I see it again from a clearer angle. I don’t know if he’s still watching him when the ball has been taken or if he’s taken his eye off it while Gav’s making his deeper run to come across the defender.

“From my angle I don't see how it was [offside], we’ll have to see it again but from my point of view it looked like a clear goal.”

Despite Pools’ protests, Lee was left disappointed his side were in a position where they had to try and rescue a late point having held a two goal lead early in the second half.

“If he’s got it right then well played but from my angle he’s got it wrong,” said Lee.

“But I said to the lads we shouldn’t be looking for that last minute equaliser when you’re 2-0 up. We should be 2-0 up and we should be able to see the game out, or at least keep doing the right things and make sure when the ball comes in the box we take responsibility and somebody gets the first contact.”

