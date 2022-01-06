Graeme Lee provides update on Hartlepool United striker Mark Cullen ahead of FA Cup clash with former club Blackpool
Graeme Lee has given an update on Mark Cullen after the striker missed each of Hartlepool United’s last two games due to a personal issue.
Cullen has established himself in Pools’ starting XI this season having arrived from Port Vale in the summer.
The 29-year-old has made 20 appearances and scored six times but has been absent from the squad in the new year due to a family emergency.
But Pools boss Lee remains hopeful the news is positive for Cullen and the striker will return to training this week.
“He’s still in the same situation at the moment. He’s still nursing his wife,” Lee told The Mail.
“She’s improved so things are hopefully on the plus and he’ll be back in on Thursday. That’s the plan but I’ll speak to him again.”
Pools welcome one of Cullen’s former clubs, Blackpool, to the Suit Direct Stadium in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Cullen spent four years with the Seasiders from 2015 scoring 26 goals.