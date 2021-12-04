It’s the second time in three days Pools have travelled to face League One opposition and the second time they have come away with a win.

The stats this week against two League One sides read; played two, scored four and conceded zero.

And for new Pools manager Lee it was the perfect start to his dream role.

Hartlepool moved into round three of the FA Cup as Graeme Lee won his first game in charge against Lincoln CIty. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

“It’s been an unbelievable week that's just been topped off by not only the performance but getting that result,” said Lee.

“I've watched two top, top performances on Wednesday and today.”

Pools grabbed the only goal of the game early in the second half from a well worked freekick routine which saw Mark Shelton peel off to to receive Nicky Featherstone’s deep cross and he fired back across goal where Imps midfielder Lewis Fiorini could only divert into his own net.

And Pools were able to see out the remainder of the goal relatively comfortably as they did not look out of place against their League One opponents.

“The goal was a feeling I haven’t had since I scored a goal, the emotion involved,” explained Lee.

“The bus journey was a long bus journey, I just wanted to get here and get in and get sorted.

“I wanted to soak in the atmosphere on the pitch and see the fans arriving and singing

“It’s what I've been waiting for. The whole thing was a fantastic feeling. I’ve enjoyed every moment.

"It’s been like a dream. I’ll enjoy tonight.”

