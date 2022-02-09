Luke Molyneux scored twice as Omar Bogle opened his account for Pools to cancel out a wonder strike from John Rooney.

Lee’s side started brightly having changed to a back four but found themselves behind after Rooney produced an audacious effort from all of 40-yards to beat Ben Killip who was off his line.

But Pools never let their heads drop and were quickly back into the game when Joe White expertly found Molyneux on the edge of the area who was then able to find the bottom corner to level the scores.

Graeme Lee reacts to Hartlepool United's come from behind win over Barrow at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Molyneux gave Pools the lead in stunning style 12 minutes later when curling in from distance in textbook fashion.

But Pools weren’t finished there as on the stroke of half-time Bogle extended the lead with his first goal since joining in January.

“It feels great. I think for me at the end of the game on Saturday, that noise, the atmosphere, the fans, all I could think about was getting the win tonight,” said Lee.

“That’s what it was all about. Just to keep that momentum going, just to keep the fans singing.

Ben Killip made a big save with the score at 1-0 to keep Hartlepool United in the game. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“It was massively important to bounce on the back of the performance against Crystal Palace. We had to do it in the league.

“It was all about the three points today and thankfully the first half was excellent.

“It was massive to take our chances. We've dominated games and not took chances, but we’ve scored three fantastic goals.”

Lee had feared the worst when watching on as Rooney found the back of the net from just inside the Pools half to give Barrow the lead.

But the Pools boss praised goalkeeper Killip who made a vital save to deny Aaron Amadi-Holloway with the score at 1-0.

“You can’t take away the quality of their finish and you do start to worry because you start thinking about the Bristol Rovers performance and not taking your chances and getting sucker punched,” said Lee.

“We had a little wobble after they scored the goal and I said to Ben after the game, his save at 1-0 probably wins us the game. From that moment we went on.”

