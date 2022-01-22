Pools were forced to come from behind at the Suit Direct Stadium after Luke Norris converted from the penalty spot following Gary Liddle’s mistimed challenge on Jamie Reid.

Norris sent Ben Killip the wrong way to leave Pools staring at defeat with just 20 minutes remaining.

But Pools skipper Nicky Featherstone came to the rescue with a fine strike from the edge of the area to draw Lee’s side level and take a point from the game.

Hartlepool United came from a goal behind to rescue a draw at home to Stevenage. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools were sluggish in parts and struggled to really create many clear cut openings in a game which lacked spark.

But the two opportunities that did come their way in the opening 45 minutes fell to fullback Reagan Ogle who fired off target on each occasion.

And it is those fine margins in the final third Lee believes are costing his side at the moment after their run of games without a win stretched to six in the league.

“It’s hard to reflect on it. First half, there were good bits and there were poor bits. We lacked that little bit of drive to get into the final third to try and create.

“When we did create we had two fantastic opportunities, we snatched at it instead of being a bit more composed.

“That’s what we’re lacking at the minute, that final bit of putting the ball in the back of the net to settle us down.

“We had them on the back foot in the first half but we started way off it in the second half, I was very disappointed.

“We still felt comfortable like they weren’t going to hurt us and then we concede a silly penalty and ultimately we’re 1-0 down.

“As it happens it made us liven up, and the response was very good. We came back into the game and we get our goal and then we just couldn't create the chances to get us a winner.

“The response is how we should have started the second half. That desire to be on the front foot.

“We shouldn’t wait until we go 1-0 down to play, it was just too comfortable.”

