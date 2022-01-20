Pools have seen a number of players head for the exit door at the Suit Direct Stadium this month with loan deals being cancelled and contracts expiring.

Jonathan Mitchell became the latest to depart this week after the 27-year-old goalkeeper failed to agree a new deal with the club.

Mitchell is joined by Jake Lawlor who agreed to the mutual termination of his contract having featured just twice since joining in the summer and forward Mike Fondop whose deal also expired this month.

Graeme Lee insists he has plans in place at Hartlepool United despite a number of outgoings in the transfer market. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Lee has seen loan stars, Eddy Jones and Will Goodwin both head back to Stoke City while attackers Tyler Burey and, more recently, Matty Daly have gone back to Millwall and Huddersfield Town.

Daly has since gone back out on-loan to League Two Bradford City as Pools look to find a replacement for their top scorer this season.

“When I first came in Huddersfield spoke to me and said Matty might go back if they get a League One club.

“So you have to plan without Matty and think if they’re going to do that, I can’t just rely on Matty until he’s gone,” Lee told The Mail.

“So you have to plan and we’re looking at the balance of the team and different options and options that you might want to bring in. I've got plans.

“Obviously there are people who have gone, Matty we would have liked to keep, Tyler we would have liked to keep, but there’s always ins and outs and we’re just trying to improve.”

