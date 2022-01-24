It was another frustrating afternoon at the Suit Direct Stadium as Hartlepool United were held by Stevenage after Nicky Featherstone cancelled out Luke Norris’ penalty.

It was a result which extended Pools’ winless run to six games in League Two with the club now having won just one of their last 12 since Dave Challinor’s exit.

The point against Stevenage did however move Pools further away from the relegation zone with the gap now 11 points to Scunthorpe United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Lee remains confident Hartlepool United will turn their League Two form around after Stevenage draw. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools have now drawn their last three games on home soil and Lee admits his side need to start turning some of those draws into wins.

“Home or away I want to win games. At home especially we want to be winning games and picking up points away from home when we can,” said Lee.

“If you sit back and overthink you could look at it [and worry] but at the moment I'm taking each game. I always feel as though we’re in control.

“I felt as though we were in control and then there’s a mistake for the penalty.

“But it’s there. I really think we’re close. I think once we get one in then we’ll kick-on.

“Away from home you take a clean sheet and if we come off the back of Carlisle with three points then we’re all happy.

“We’re picking up points which is positive, and we’re not losing games which is good, but we need to turn them into wins.”

Lee’s side take a break from League Two action once more this week as they prepare to welcome Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Papa John’s Trophy before a trip to Exeter City at the weekend.

And while Lee is enjoying the success in both the EFL Trophy and the FA Cup, the Pools boss concedes his side must avoid having to look over their shoulders in the league table.

“We don’t want to be looking over our shoulder. We want to be looking up over.

“But unfortunately when you don’t win games, even though you’re picking up points, you end up checking and that’s what we don’t want to be doing.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.