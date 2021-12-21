Sweeney has reverted back to his role on the training ground as the club’s first team coach in recent weeks following the arrival of Graeme Lee and assistant manager Michael Nelson at the beginning of the month.

Sweeney had been in interim charge of Pools for just over four weeks following the departure of former manager Dave Challinor with his final game coming on the day of Lee’s appointment against Sheffield Wednesday.

Sweeney signed off his second spell as caretaker manager, having carried out the role in 2019 for a number of weeks prior to Challinor’s appointment, with a resounding EFL Trophy win over the Owls in front of the watching Lee who has often expressed his desire to see the former Pools midfielder remain with the club.

Antony Sweeney's long-term future remains a priority for Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

Those are thoughts which are echoed throughout the club following non-executive director Adrian Bevington's disclosure on the matter earlier this month.

Sweeney has been heavily involved with the club’s academy system in the past, a role he is expected to be involved with again when the club restructure their system, and manager Lee is hopeful both parties will reach an agreement in the near future.

“Tony is in discussions with the club and hopefully things will be positive,” said Lee.

“We’re all desperate for Tony to stay. He’s a Poolie through and through and the job he’s done has been fantastic so hopefully it will be positive news soon.”

