Pools remain bottom of the away league table having taken just four points from 12 games on their travels this season after falling to a late defeat at Bristol Rovers.

It was Pools’ 10th defeat on the road as they look to make amends when they make the trip to Cumbria to take on Carlisle United.

Defeat at the Memorial Stadium also extended Pools’ run in the league to just one win in 10 games, a run which has seen them slide out of play-off contention down to 17th in the League Two table.

Graeme Lee says his Hartlepool United squad are aware of their poor away record but remains optimistic their fortunes will turn ahead of Carlisle United trip. Picture by FRANK REID

But the Pools boss remains adamant that his side can turn the corner, providing they perform how they did at the Memorial Stadium in spite of defeat.

“We’re looking at the performances within that run because if we perform how we did we’ll win games. I know that. It doesn't matter who we’re playing against,” explained Lee.

“We are aware [of the away form] and it’s frustrating, but I keep going back to the performance. If you were at the game and what we witnessed we’ll win games.”

Lee was complimentary about his side’s display at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday, suggesting it was the best under his reign to date, and Pools must head to Brunton Park with the same swagger and confidence they put on show in Bristol.

Reagan Ogle is expected to replace Jamie Sterry in the Hartlepool United line-up after the defender was shown a red card in the defeat at Bristol Rovers. Picture by FRANK REID.

“We had a balance in the team. We could hurt them in behind or we could play it through them and that’s difficult to deal with,” Lee told The Mail.

“We took a few risks at times or hesitated a little bit but for the majority of that game it was a very pleasing performance.

“The areas we got into to create them opportunities is exactly what we’ve been looking at so there’s loads of positives to take into Carlisle.”

Pools will be without Jamie Sterry after he was dismissed late in the game for a professional foul on Aaron Collins.

That should mean Reagan Ogle will come in after the former Accrington Stanley man returned to the bench following a recent injury.

Lee will also have a decision to make up front as to whether he sticks with new signing Marcus Carver, who impressed on his debut, or brings in former Carlisle man Mark Cullen who enjoyed a positive cameo from the bench.

“Every game is difficult. It’s going to be another tough night but I’ve said to lads we’ve got to brush it off and take the positives out of it.

“We’ve got to come with exactly the same mentality and exactly the same attitude and work ethic as what we did [at Bristol] and if we do that we’ll get some joy.”

Pools will be without Mike Fondop after the club confirmed the striker will leave the Suit Direct Stadium following the expiry of his contract.

A second away win of the season for Lee’s side will see them climb up to 14th while defeat will see Keith Millen’s men move above Pools in the table.

