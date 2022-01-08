A breakthrough in the transfer market will represent a double win for Pools after goals from David Ferguson and Joe Grey helped seal a stunning turnaround in the FA Cup third round against Blackpool.

Carver has made a blistering start to the National League North campaign with Southport scoring 12 goals in 17 appearances in the league which has reportedly earned the attention of League Two side’s Carlisle United and Barrow.

Carver spent a month on loan with Barrow in 2015 but it looks as though it is Pools who have won the race to sign the striker.

Graeme Lee has revealed Hartlepool United are close to making their first signing of the January window. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Hopefully we should be close and by Monday we should have some answers as to where we are. Hopefully there'll not just be one and there’ll be a couple,” said Lee following Pools’ victory over Blackpool.

“We’ve highlighted certain areas where we want to do it. Can we improve the team? That’s the main thing.

“We all get blind sided by the two performances [this week] and where we are, but we still want to improve the team to try and push us forward.

“The players we’re bringing in we’ve highlighted who can try and do that.

“If Marcus comes in he’s scored [17] goals already this season before Christmas which is fantastic at any level.

“We’ll assess the situation on Monday morning. Hopefully we might be able to go ahead and do it.”

