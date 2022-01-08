The teenager signed a new deal with Boro this week keeping him at the Riverside until 2025 after impressing in the first team this season.

Coburn has scored three times in eight appearances for the Teessiders having been brought in during Boro’s injury crisis under former manager Neil Warnock.

Injury has stemmed the momentum of the 19-year-old under Chris Wilder however but a new deal represents the faith the Championship club have in the striker for the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Coburn recently signed a new deal with Middlesbrough. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Reports had suggested following Coburn’s new deal the youngster may be set to head out on-loan this month and Pools boss Lee admits it’s a situation they will monitor.

“I know Josh Coburn, he’s a fantastic player and if he was made available to us then he’d definitely be one I’d want to bring in but he’s just signed a new contract at Middlesbrough, ” Lee told The Mail.

“I’ve sent him a message just to congratulate him on that more than anything. He’s a fantastic asset and Middlesbrough, as far as I know, are keeping him in the building at the moment but we’ll monitor that situation.”

Any potential deals with Lee’s former side may prove difficult following the COVID-19 outbreak among the ranks of the first team and coaching staff on Teesside.

Boro boss Wilder has also suggested Lee will receive no favouritism when it comes to any players heading out the exit door at the Riverside insisting he will have to follow the same process as any other potential suitors.

Coburn could be in line to feature for Boro this afternoon who head to Mansfield in the FA Cup third round while Pools play host to Blackpool at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And both Pools and Boro will have their fate decided today with replays being abolished in rounds three and four of the competition.

“With the backlog of fixtures it’s probably the most sensible thing to do,” said Lee.

“It makes the occasion that little bit more intense and exciting that it could go to extra-time and penalties.

“I think for clubs financially the replays are beneficial but the game on Saturday all being finished in one day I think is the right thing to do.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.