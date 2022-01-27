Pools are in the market for a new goalkeeper with Jonathan Mitchell’s exit from the club after his contract expired earlier this month.

Mitchell made eight appearances for Pools this season, mainly as a back-up to Ben Killip, before deciding against the option to extend his stay at the Suit Direct Stadium with the 27-year-old sealing a move to League One side Doncaster Rovers.

Lee had suggested to The Mail last week that Pools were monitoring a number of goalkeeping options, both in the market and on trial throughout the January window, with the club still to decide on whether to seek a loan deal or a permanent option.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United have been linked with Bradford City goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“We’ve got a couple of loan options which we know could be decent keepers for us but we’re also, on the back burner, keeping an eye on something permanently as well,” said Lee.

“That’s why we’re being a bit more patient and we’re not jumping into something, we’re just waiting to see if something becomes available.”

And with reports of Bantams stopper O'Donnell's imminent exit from Valley Parade following the arrival of Portsmouth goalkeeper Alex Bass on-loan, Lee addressed whether the 33-year-old was an option for Pools.

“Bradford have brought a keeper in which frees up one of their senior keepers,” Lee told The Mail.

“We’ve spoken regarding that but we’re not much further forward than that at the moment, but it’s something we have looked at.

“It’s still a decision as to which way we should go [in terms of a loan or a permanent deal].

“We have got three or four which we are speaking to and again it’s just about making the right decision that will improve us.”

O’Donnell started the season as Derek Adams’ No1 but has found himself out of favour since November.

O’Donnell has a wealth of experience having featured for the likes of Rotherham United, Bristol City and Wigan Athletic throughout a career which began at Sheffield Wednesday.

O’Donnell signed a two-year extension to his contract in 2020 having been with the Bantams since 2018 but could now be on the move with Lee’s side in the race for his signature.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.