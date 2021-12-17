Graeme Lee reveals Hartlepool United injury latest as he waits on key duo

Graeme Lee, speaking before the League Two game was postponed, had admitted Pools had a few doubts but had hoped to have both Luke Molyneux and Mark Cullen available.

Speaking about first choice strike pairing Molyneux and Cullen, he admits they had been left ‘battered and bruised’ after recent games.

Lee added: “They’re a little bit battered and bruised. There’s a few niggles.

"One has been on the training pitch and one hasn't so we’re managing them and hopefully both will be available.”

On a more positive note, this has been a full week on the training ground for Lee, the first time since he took charge at the Suit Direct Stadium and a chance to work more closely with the players and get his ideas across.

He added: “It’s been good.

"We had two good solid days on the grass with the lads and tried to keep getting into the lads what we want from them and keep moving them forward.

"Keeping that intensity is the main thing so we’re all working at the same tempo throughout but we have to have that transition with the ball a little bit more.”

Pools now have an extended break on the back of the win over Rochdale and point with Scunthorpe United.

He added: “After losing the last five league games you just think ‘right, let’s get some points on the board’ but then you get your win against Rochdale so you’re wanting six points ideally but at the beginning of the week you probably would have taken the four points.”

