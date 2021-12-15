It follows recent urges from the Government for people to go out and get their booster jabs as cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron, continue to soar throughout the country.

And football has been hit by the new wave of the infection with games being postponed in recent weeks including high profile Premier League fixtures such as Brentford’s clash with Manchester United on Tuesday.

It has left question marks as to whether football will be able to survive the upcoming festive programme with fans now required to display their COVID-19 passports, or evidence of negative test results, prior to entry into stadiums as part of a raft of new measures introduced across the sport alongside the government's Plan B protocols.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Lee is set for discussions with the club as Hartlepool United look to increase their measures surrounding COVID-19. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

“I’m speaking to the club about it and we’ll have a chat about it.

“We’ve got all the forms and different things to sign but I’ve got meetings planned where we’re going to be discussing what’s what and where we go with it,” explained Lee.

And Lee was asked for his thoughts on unvaccinated players potentially being hit with pay cuts if they are forced to miss matches and training following recent reports.

“I don’t want to comment on all of that type of stuff. It’s not for me to make decisions on,” Lee told The Mail.

“Hopefully, it’s not the case. I think we all have to make our own decisions regarding that but we understand where they’re coming from.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.