Graeme Lee reveals he is set for discussions with Hartlepool United about the latest COVID-19 measures
Graeme Lee has revealed plans are being put in place at Hartlepool United in order to deal with the threat of the latest wave of COVID-19.
It follows recent urges from the Government for people to go out and get their booster jabs as cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron, continue to soar throughout the country.
And football has been hit by the new wave of the infection with games being postponed in recent weeks including high profile Premier League fixtures such as Brentford’s clash with Manchester United on Tuesday.
It has left question marks as to whether football will be able to survive the upcoming festive programme with fans now required to display their COVID-19 passports, or evidence of negative test results, prior to entry into stadiums as part of a raft of new measures introduced across the sport alongside the government's Plan B protocols.
“I’m speaking to the club about it and we’ll have a chat about it.
“We’ve got all the forms and different things to sign but I’ve got meetings planned where we’re going to be discussing what’s what and where we go with it,” explained Lee.
And Lee was asked for his thoughts on unvaccinated players potentially being hit with pay cuts if they are forced to miss matches and training following recent reports.
“I don’t want to comment on all of that type of stuff. It’s not for me to make decisions on,” Lee told The Mail.
“Hopefully, it’s not the case. I think we all have to make our own decisions regarding that but we understand where they’re coming from.”