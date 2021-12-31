And one name that will be on the minds of many is Millwall loan winger Tyler Burey.

The 20-year-old returned to the North East recently having completed his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury picked up in the 1-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers back in September and made his return to the Pools squad on Boxing Day.

Graeme Lee brought Burey on for his eighth appearance in a Pools shirt as a second half substitute in the defeat at Mansfield Town but question marks remain over the immediate future of the exciting Millwall prospect.

Graeme Lee has given an update on the future of Tyler Burey. Picture by FRANK REID.

With Burey’s original loan deal set to expire early in January it means Pools may have seen the last of the Lions winger should they not be able to strike a renewed deal with the Championship club.

Patience may need to be required for any deal forthcoming however as Gary Rowett will have to assess his squad before giving the go-ahead to Burey extending his stay at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Rowett was forced into naming 15-year-old Zak Lovelace on the bench for the Lions’ trip to Coventry City in midweek with the teenager coming on as a late substitute during their 1-0 success.

And with COVID-19 cases high throughout football, managers will need every player they have available to them in order for games to go ahead.

It means Burey could be recalled by the London club for squad rota purposes but Pools boss Lee has told The Mail he has already enquired about Burey’s future in the hope the club can retain his services for the rest of the season.

“We’ve enquired [about him]. We’ve requested to extend his loan,” said Lee.

“I’ve asked the question again today because we all saw Millwall put a 15-year-old lad on the bench and brought him on because their numbers are low so they’re assessing their squad and we’re just waiting for that answer.

“We’ve requested to extend the loan until the end of the season.

“If we can, brilliant. But we’re waiting on Millwall because obviously the situation with what is going on there.

“Every club has to assess their squad’s before they can give the green light.”

