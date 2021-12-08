As players, they have made the walk through the doors and along the corridors of the Suit Direct Stadium hundreds of times. But never as manager and assistant.

That all changes tonight when Rochdale head to the North East and Lee and Nelson head out of the tunnel for a seat in the home dugout for the first time in League Two.

Lee got off to the best possible start on Saturday when his side saw off Lincoln City in the FA Cup, but for the former Pools defender tonight is the moment he has been dreaming of.

Graeme Lee will take his first home game in charge of Hartlepool United this evening alongside assistant manager Michael Nelson. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“You just want it to be kick-off and you just want the game to be here,” said Lee.

“Seeing the atmosphere when I’ve been in previous weeks - I came to the Exeter game and I looked at the fans and how they were and I just wanted to be in the dugout. I wanted that to be me.

“That is going to be me on Wednesday night and I just can’t wait.

“The only one who is probably more excited than me is my little boy. He came to the game with me and he wants to be in with the fans.

Graeme Lee and Michael Nelson can't wait to walk back out under the floodlights at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

“The atmosphere at the moment is amazing, we want to keep that going and we want them to see what we’re trying to do.”

For some managers when they arrive at a new club there is a transition period. A process whereby the new man gets used to his players and his surroundings.

But for both Lee and Nelson there is no such adjustment.

As a battle-hardened defender, Lee knows every inch of the Suit Direct Stadium grass.

Graeme Lee got his tenure off to a winning start at Lincoln City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

But the 43-year-old concedes seeing his side carrying out his tactics and instructions on their way to three points will eclipse anything he achieved here on the pitch as a player.

“We walked in the office and it’s not a case of getting to know someone, it’s already there.

“We’ve sat down with Tony [Sweeney] and how they’ve worked and what they’ve been doing. I’ve known Dimi at Middlesbrough for years, Jake Simpson I actually played with a little bit as well so it’s an easy transition for us all.

“You come as a player and you put your boots on and get told this is what is happening.

“But I think it will be a prouder moment seeing your team doing things you want and being successful. On the pitch yes, but as a manager it will be a greater moment for me.”

With that said, it will perhaps be strange seeing both Lee and Nelson at the Suit Direct Stadium and not donning the famous blue and white striped shirts.

Between the pair they have represented Pools on 563 occasions, cementing their place in the history books along Clarence Road.

But as they sat down upon their return, neatly adorned in their Pools training gear, it quickly became clear just how big an opportunity this is for both, and how they intend to grasp it with both hands.

“It’s brilliant. I’m really excited by it. I can’t wait to get going in terms of the games,” Nelson said.

“I spoke to Graeme when we got into the training ground and said it was a really strange drive in because it was the same drive I was doing in 2003, so it was like I was going back in time. The only difference was I wasn’t putting the boots on to train.

“I spoke to the wife driving home from the Sheffield game and I said it just feels so much different to when I went down to Stevenage to do the same role. Just driving in this morning, and driving to the game feels so much more comfortable and so much better.

“It feels natural. There’s a different sort of buzz even though I’m doing the same role in the same league. It’s just got a completely different feel about it.”

Those are strong words from a man who formed part of arguably Pools’ best team in history having come agonisingly close to reaching the Championship in 2005.

Nelson harbours many fond memories from his six year spell with Pools, particularly games under the floodlights such as tonight’s meeting with Rochdale.

“We had some unbelievable times here when we were challenging for the play-offs in League One.

“It was a really hostile place to come when you were on the other team.

“It feels like it’s got that type of buzz about the place when I was here and we were right up there, and that’s what we want to carry on.

“Night time games under the lights here were always special. We actually spoke about a night game the other day and Graeme mentioned when ‘Boydy’ scored a hat-trick against Sheff Wed. Nights like that were amazing.

“There was a completely different feeling walking into the ground on a night. And on Wednesday I just can’t wait to get going. I know Graeme is the same.”

While Adam Boyd may not be around to get his name on the scoresheet this evening like that night back in April 2005, there is a positive sense of new beginnings back with the club after a turbulent month.

Both Lee and Nelson have earned their stripes since leaving as players and both are absolutely desperate to achieve success back at the club and that isn’t a bad situation to be in for Pools supporters.

“This has been the club that has given me opportunities. My playing career started here and now this opportunity. It means everything,” said Lee.

“It’s always been a club I’ve followed through my career. I’m a Middlesbrough lad but Hartlepool has been in my heart all the way so to get this opportunity is amazing for me.”

