Pools launched the appeal last week alongside the club’s charitable arm, the Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation, with the aim of directly supporting Ukraine and its people during this time of unprecedented conflict in the country.

Singh was joined by chief operating officer Stephen Hobin and non-executive director Adrian Bevington at the official launch of the appeal with Pools chairman Singh having made an initial donation of £250,000 through his group of companies.

The initiative has welcomed donations from fans and supporters, not just of Hartlepool, but from the people of Teesside whilst the club has also opened the Suit Direct Stadium as a main hub for people and businesses to donate essential products and items that will be delivered to Ukrainian people most in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United Chairman Raj Singh and Lee Rust during the League Two match between Hartlepool United and Leyton Orient at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 12th March 2022. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I’ve always done my little bit for charity but when things unfolded over in Ukraine I was thinking we needed to do something,” said Singh.

“I just thought if we can make a donation and if we can get the club behind us, and the general public of Teesside behind us, you don’t know where it will go and we just thought what a fantastic idea.

“The idea is to raise as much money as we can. It's a lot of money but overall what’s needed across there it will be a drop in the ocean, but hopefully people will see that and it will encourage people to give to a good cause.”

And Pools boss Lee had his say on the gesture from his chairman and has backed the appeal.

“It’s a fantastic gesture from the chairman,” Lee told The Mail.

“You turn the news on and nobody wants to see it. It’s above my knowledge of what’s going on and how it can be resolved but you don’t want to see it.

“So anything to be able to help the people out is massive and it’s a massive gesture and hopefully the fans, and the people of Hartlepool and Teesside, are going to back it and they can donate whatever it is that’s needed. It’s going to be a massive help.”

To learn more about how you can help the appeal click HERE.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.