Graeme Lee will make his return to the dugout after missing the last two games through COVID-19 but the Pools boss is said to be well following his return to training and first-team duties earlier this week.

And Lee will be hoping his return can help arrest a slump in form which has seen three straight defeats and just one win in their last 10 games dating back to early March.

But Lee faces a number of selection dilemmas as injury concerns continue to plague the squad with Mark Shelton and Newcastle United loanee Joe White the latest on that list.

Pools have been unable to fill their bench in recent weeks and that could be the case again at Scunthorpe.

And here is how we think Pools will line-up at the Sands Venue Stadium with one change from the Swindon Town defeat.

1. Ben Killip Killip is expected to continue in goal for Pools at the Sands Venue Stadium. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry came through his return against Swindon Town unscathed. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Jake Hull Rotherham United loan defender Hull could make his fourth straight start for Pools. MI News & Sport Ltd Photo: MI News & Sport Ltd Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina Odusina has been dealing with a knee issue in recent weeks but returned against Swindon Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales