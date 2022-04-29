Joe White could miss Hartlepool United's trip to Scunthorpe United. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Graeme Lee will make his return to the dugout after missing the last two games through COVID-19 but the Pools boss is said to be well following his return to training and first-team duties earlier this week.

And Lee will be hoping his return can help arrest a slump in form which has seen three straight defeats and just one win in their last 10 games dating back to early March.

But Lee faces a number of selection dilemmas as injury concerns continue to plague the squad with Mark Shelton and Newcastle United loanee Joe White the latest on that list.

Killip is expected to continue in goal for Pools at the Sands Venue Stadium. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

Pools have been unable to fill their bench in recent weeks and that could be the case again at Scunthorpe.

And here is how we think Pools will line-up at the Sands Venue Stadium with one change from the Swindon Town defeat.

Sterry came through his return against Swindon Town unscathed. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Rotherham United loan defender Hull could make his fourth straight start for Pools. MI News & Sport Ltd

Odusina has been dealing with a knee issue in recent weeks but returned against Swindon Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Ferguson would complete a back four for Pools at Scunthorpe. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Smith completed 60 minutes in the defeat to Swindon Town. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

With injuries depleting the midfield area Graeme Lee is likely to place plenty of expectation on Crawford at the Sands Venue Stadium (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Fletcher has made 15 appearances for Pools since arriving on-loan from Middlesbrough. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Olomola was recalled from his loan spell with Yeovil Town recently and found himself immediately in the starting XI against Swindon Town. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Molyneux has been working his way back to fitness after his injury against Mansfield Town and made his first start in the defeat against Swindon Town (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)