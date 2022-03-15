Pools suffered from an EFL Trophy semi-final hangover as they laboured to a goalless draw with the O’s on a flat afternoon at the Suit Direct Stadium.

But Graeme Lee’s side return to action this evening as they welcome Mark Hughes’ Bradford City looking to complete a double over the Bantams.

It is the second of three games in just six days for Pools before they head to Newport County on Friday night.

And that may mean Pools boss Lee could mix things up with his squad tonight to keep players fresh for a tough run of fixtures.

Luke Molyneux was on the bench for the weekend draw with Orient but could return to the starting line-up tonight after coming through a 30 minute spell unscathed.

And here is how we predict Pools will line-up tonight with Lee making three changes.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. Ben Killip Killip has made 40 appearances for Pools this season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry was part of the Pools defence to keep a clean sheet against Leyton Orient. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne Byrne played a key role in ensuring a clean sheet against Leyton Orient when clearing from the goal line. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina Odusina collected his fourth straight fans man of the match award against Leyton Orient. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales