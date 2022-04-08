Lee is facing a huge task in handling negotiations with his players with several of the Pools squad heading out of contract in the summer.

The Pools boss revealed his frustrations at the slow nature of proceedings up to this point with many deals yet to reach a conclusion as of writing.

Lee had hoped to be able to tie down a number of his squad for next season by the end of the campaign in order to build on his team over the summer.

Graeme Lee admits it has been difficult to deal with the number of Hartlepool United players on short contracts. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

But as the days and weeks pass, that time frame is narrowing for Lee and his staff with just one month of the season remaining.

And Lee has stressed the importance for Pools, when handing out new contracts, to ensure they do not find themselves in a similar situation with several players out of contract at once.

“It’s hard. Year-long contracts, if we do that each year, you’ll be in the same boat every year,” Lee told The Mail.

“It’s a distraction where instead we want to build a foundation. We want a structure of the team to try and build and add good players to that.

Graeme Lee has been in discussions with several of his Hartlepool United squad over new contracts. Picture by FRANK REID

“Hopefully we’ll be able to change that with the offers we’re trying to make now so we can cement players down for longer than just one year.”

But despite the frustration of having to deal with a number of players out of contract, Lee admits he understands why Pools find themselves in this situation given their success last season.

Pools’ promotion from the National League meant the club had just seven weeks to have a break, prepare for and participate in pre-season and, importantly, sign players to new deals for their return to the Football League. It was an unprecedented situation to be in owing to the season’s late finish against Torquay United in June.

And Lee was sympathetic with Pools’ need to re-sign players and bring in new faces quickly who were going to be able to perform back in the Football League rather than focusing on long-term planning, something he is keen to change moving forward.

“At the time it depends on the player you’re bringing in and what you think he’s going to offer at that time,” said Lee.

“I think the club moved up last year from the National League and probably with that uncertainty of what’s going to happen next is why [there are so many short contracts].

“I wasn’t at the club at the time. I think things were probably done quickly to try and get the players signed, I understand that.

“A lot of bodies came in to try and get a squad together capable enough to stay in the league and thankfully we’ve done that.