Tom Davies’ 89th minute header from Josh Hawkes’ corner condemned Pools to their second defeat of the League Two campaign as the home side snatched all three points at Prenton Park.

Poolies packed out the away end as their side created the majority of the chances but failed to find the back of the net as their wait for an away win continues.

Hartlepool fans try and motivate the team during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Tranmere Rovers and Hartlepool United at Prenton Park, Birkenhead on Saturday 4th September 2021. (Credit: Ian Charles | MI News)

Here’s how fans reacted to the match on Twitter…

@daveflemm: “We were brilliant today but to see balls fizzing across the box that are just waiting to be tapped in is gutting, we need a poacher free agent.”

@12BBYTHESEASIDE: “Hard luck lads, never say die. Giving Twitter a wide berth tonight. Hate losing. Can't watch any football tonight.”

@JackAshmann: “Thought the subs cost us there.”

@HallyHUFC: “Unlucky lads, good performance but lacking that cutting edge up front. Gutting to lose to a goal so late.”

@paulkeay: “Predictable. Nothing up front. Not one forward player with an instinct to get in the six yard box.”

@MattyGrocott_: “Another team that I thought we looked miles better than for most of the game. Just didn't have anyone to put the ball in the net. May have been a different game if their lad had been sent off for whacking Liddle in the face but things just didn't go our way today.”

@Matthew_J17: “We didn’t deserve that today, but that’s what happens when you don’t put the ball in the back of the net. We regroup and go again next Saturday.”

