On a cold, wet and windy afternoon at the Suit Direct Stadium, both sides failed to break the deadlock on a frustrating afternoon.

Mark Cullen had two penalty shouts turned down by referee Robert Lewis whilst at the other end, Ben Killip made a few good saves to preserve his side’s clean sheet.

An early tester from Luke Molyneux and an effort from Gary Liddle were Hartlepool’s only chances in the first period.

In the second-half, Pools picked up the tempo slightly, testing Rory Watson in the Scunthorpe goal more regularly, however, they failed to find a way past him.

Cullen thought he had opened the scoring just after the hour but the referee disallowed his effort for a foul on the keeper.

Late strikes from Jamie Sterry and Gavan Holohan made Watson work, but couldn’t bring the winner.

Here is our ratings from today’s game:

1. Ben Killip - 7 Made a few good early saves and dealt well with everything thrown his way. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry - 7 Was one of Pools’ brightest players and looked dangerous on the right. Just lacking the final ball for the strikers to seize upon. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne - 7 Drove the ball out of defence a couple of times, coped well with a physical front line. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle - 6 Dealt well with the physicality of Ryan Loft before the striker was substituted after an hour. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales