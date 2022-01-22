Nicky Featherstone rescued a point for Hartlepool United against Stevenage at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

Pools went behind when Luke Norris converted from the spot after Gary Liddle brought down Jamie Reid.

But Graeme Lee’s side grabbed a point when captain Nicky Featherstone found the back of the net with an excellent finish 13 minutes from time.

The home side were unable to find a winner though as they had to settle for a third straight draw at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Fairly comfortable afternoon with little to deal with in the main. Went the wrong way for the spot kick. Picture by FRANK REID.

And here is how they were rated.

Perhaps Pools’ best outlet in the first half with plenty of time and space on the right. Not as effective in the second half. Missed two good chances. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Did what he had to do pretty well. Marshalled a back three when Liddle went off. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Gave the penalty away for a mistimed challenge on Reid. Subbed soon after. Picture by FRANK REID

Another solid afternoon from the defender with one or two decent runs out from the back. Picture by FRANK REID

Exposed a little bit in defence up against Taylor but did ok. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Super strike first time to get Pools back into the game Picture by FRANK REID

Part of a Pools midfield who struggled in possession in the first half. Better in the second. Subbed late on. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Almost tried too hard at times to get things going. Replaced by Grey on the hour. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Frustrating afternoon for him. Didn’t enjoy as much success as usual one-against-one. Booked late on. Picture by FRANK REID

Worked hard in the first half. Might have done better with a glancing header in the second . (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Replaced Holohan on the hour. Teed up Featherstone for the equaliser. Picture by FRANK REID

Came on for Liddle. Played a role in the equaliser for Pools. Picture by FRANK REID