Hartlepool United are in action this lunchtime against Harrogate Town at the Envirovent Stadium. JPI Media

Graeme Lee’s side will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at Walsall which saw their eight game unbeaten run in the league come to an end.

It was a performance which left Lee angered ahead of what has been a rare week off this week following a tough run of fixtures throughout the month of February.

“It’s been nice. Tuesday morning the lads were really bright and they were really at it like what we’ve been like prior to the Walsall game,” said Lee.

Hartlepool United will come up against former striker Luke Armstrong at Harrogate Town. Picture by FRANK REID

"That’s probably from having that little break where they could just freshen their legs up and freshen their minds up and they’re ready to go again so I’m looking forward to the game from what I’ve seen on the training field.”

Pools will be without Neill Byrne who remains suspended while there are also concerns over one or two others with Lee conceding he had hoped to see some back on the training field this week only to discover they are still struggling with injury.

That could include Bryn Morris who has been dealing with an ankle issue following the 1-1 draw with Sutton United a fortnight ago.

Lee is preparing to come up against a familiar face in Luke Armstrong this afternoon with the former Pools striker set to lead the line for Harrogate.

Armstrong enjoyed a memorable loan spell with Pools last season and was integral to their return to the Football League.

“I’ve worked with Luke at Middlesbrough and I’ve seen a lot of him. I bumped into him a couple of weeks ago at the petrol station, he doesn’t live too far from me, so there were a few nibbles in his ear there,” said Lee.

“Luke’s one of those players you love working with because he gives everything on the training field and in the game.

“Luke is going to be a threat, we know that, and we’re going to have to be on our game.”

Meanwhile, the Pools boss has revealed talks are ongoing with a number of players within the squad over new contracts as the club looks to plan ahead for next season.

It comes after forward Luke Molyneux confirmed he is in discussions with the club over extending his stay at the Suit Direct Stadium this summer.

“We had a chat with Luke so now the agents will contact the club or the club will contact the agents and we’ll leave it to them,” said Lee.

“It’s a process that we want doing, and I want doing, as soon as possible but it never works out like that sometimes.

“The transfer window was about bringing players in and my next focus was about securing the players within the club.

“Chats are happening behind the scenes. I’d like to leave that to Lee [Rust] and the chairman who’ll hopefully get them sorted for me.

“We want to plan for next season and we want to have a foundation we can build on.”

Pools also confirmed this week they would be celebrating their first season back in the Football League by hosting their end of season awards night on Sunday, May 1 at Sedgefield’s Hardwick Hall hotel.

